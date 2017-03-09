Sports Listen

Aldridge scores 33 points, leads Davidson into A-10 quarters

By master
March 9, 2017
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Peyton Aldridge scored 33 points with 10 rebounds and ninth-seeded Davidson defeated No. 8 seed La Salle 82-73 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

La Salle cut a 19-point second-half deficit to three with 4½ minutes left but Aldridge scored a pair of baskets and added eight free throws, along with four free throws by Jon Axel Gudmundsson, down the stretch.

Jack Gibbs added 18 points and Gudmundsson, who made four 3-pointers, 16 with seven assists for the Wildcats (16-14), who take on top-seeded Dayton in a Friday quarterfinal.

Jordan Price had four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, BJ Johnson added 19 and Pookie Powell also made four 3s and scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Explorers (15-15).

Davidson trailed by two before outscoring La Salle 26-9, including all four of Gudmundsson’s 3-pointers, over the final eight minutes of the first half to lead 49-34.

