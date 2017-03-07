Alex Rodriguez to expand role as Fox broadcaster

NEW YORK (AP) — After spending two postseasons as a guest studio analyst for Fox, Alex Rodriguez is expanding his role for the network.

A-Rod will be a game analyst and feature reporter for the network and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.

A three-time AL MVP who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, Rodriguez was released by the New York Yankees last summer with more than a year remaining in his $325 million, 10-year contract. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violations of baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.

Rodriguez worked in the studio for the 2015 World Series and 2016 postseason. The 41-year-old is fourth on the career home run list with 696 and currently is a Yankees special adviser and instructor