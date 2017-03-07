Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alex Rodriguez to expand…

Alex Rodriguez to expand role as Fox broadcaster

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:19 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — After spending two postseasons as a guest studio analyst for Fox, Alex Rodriguez is expanding his role for the network.

A-Rod will be a game analyst and feature reporter for the network and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.

A three-time AL MVP who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, Rodriguez was released by the New York Yankees last summer with more than a year remaining in his $325 million, 10-year contract. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violations of baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Rodriguez worked in the studio for the 2015 World Series and 2016 postseason. The 41-year-old is fourth on the career home run list with 696 and currently is a Yankees special adviser and instructor

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alex Rodriguez to expand…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson makes the rounds on first day at HUD

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.