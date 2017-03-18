Allgaier holds on to win Xfinity, his 1st victory in 5 years

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Allgaier held on to the lead in a restart with four laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race in scorching heat, his first victory in five years.

Allgaier, who took four tires on his Kelley-Earnhardt-Miller Chevrolet in one of the late cautions, held off Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones.

Blaney, who started the day 33rd after missing the qualifying, pulled ahead of Jones before the final lap to finish second.

Jones and Blaney won the first and second stages of NASCAR’s three-stage format.

There were nine caution flags for 54 laps of the 200-lap race.

The temperature at Phoenix International Raceway in the barren hills southwest of the city was 93 degrees when the race started and 96 by the end.