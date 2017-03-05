Sports Listen

Allman, Coggins help Cal State-Fullerton beat CSUN 86-78

By master
March 5, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Allman scored a career-high 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Tre’ Coggins scored 21 with a career-best tying eight rebounds and Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 86-78 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday night.

Khalil Ahmad added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Fullerton (16-13, 10-6 Big West).

Ahmad converted a 3-point play with 1:20 to play and then — after CSUN’s Kendall Smith rebounded his own miss — stole it from Smith, was fouled and hit two free throws 12 seconds later to give Fullerton a nine-point lead. Micheal Warren made a 3-pointer to pull Northridge to 80-74 with 28 seconds left but Allman and Coggins combined to make 6 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Smith led the Matadors (11-18, 7-9) with 24 points, Aaron Parks added 21 and Dawson scored 10 with 12 rebounds.

The teams, which split the regular-season series, will face off in the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Fullerton led by 15 with 13 minutes remaining but missed 10 of its next 13 field-goal attempts as CSUN used a 21-10 run to pull within four in the closing minutes.

