Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alonso signs extension with…

Alonso signs extension with Dolphins; Brown finishes visit

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 7:39 pm 1 min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Kiko Alonso is staying in town, likely at a new position.

Alonso signed a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins through 2020, the team said Tuesday. The deal was announced as free agent linebacker Zach Brown concluded a two-day visit without reaching a contract agreement.

Linebacker was perhaps the weakest area on the Dolphins’ defense in 2016, and last week they signed former Steelers middle linebacker Lawrence Timmons to a $12 million, two-year contract.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

That makes it probable Alonso will move from the middle to the outside in 2017.

Advertisement

“Linebacker is linebacker,” he said. “You run and hit.”

The Dolphins had placed a $3.9 million first-round tender on Alonso earlier, making it likely he would remain with the team in 2017.

He started 15 games in 2016, his first season with the Dolphins, and helped them make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 under new coach Adam Gase.

“This is where I want to be, and I’m just excited that it’s official that I’m staying there,” Alonso said. “I love the coaches, I love my teammates. I know we’re building something special here, and I want to be a part of it.”

Alonso led Miami last season with 115 tackles. He had four fumble recoveries, which tied for the NFL lead, and two interceptions.

The Dolphins still need to fill one outside linebacker spot, which is why they’re interested in Brown. He made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season when he led the Bills with 149 tackles, and they’re interested in re-signing him.

He met last week with the Raiders, but they signed former Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins on Monday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alonso signs extension with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.