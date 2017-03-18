Sports Listen

A&M rallies from 21-down in fourth to stun Penn

By master
March 18, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khaalia Hillsman scored 27 points and Texas A&M overcame a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Penn 63-61 on Saturday for the biggest comeback in women’s NCAA Tournament history.

Hillsman scored the go-ahead basket with 19.1 seconds left as the fifth-seeded Aggies finished the game on a 27-1 run to beat the 12th-seeded Quakers.

The rally surpassed the previous record for largest comeback at 16 points that happened twice in the tournament according to the NCAA.

The Quakers (22-8), sparked by Sydney Stipanovich’s 20 points and some horrendous shooting by the Aggies, dominated the game through three quarters.

But after going down by 21, the Aggies (22-11) went to full-court pressure. The Quakers turned the ball over 12 times and then went cold from the field, not converting a basket for the final 8:58 of the game. The Quakers missed their final 10 shots.

