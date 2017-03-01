Sports Listen

Amare Stoudemire says he would avoid gay teammate

and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:18 pm < a min read
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former NBA star Amare Stoudemire has told an Israeli sports website he would avoid a gay teammate.

Of a gay teammate, Stoudemire tells Walla Sport, “I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner.”

When asked if he was joking, he said “there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Stoudemire now plays for a Jerusalem team in the Israeli Premier League.

When he was with the Knicks in 2012, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 by the NBA after he tweeted a gay slur at a fan. He apologized for that incident in a statement, saying he’s “a huge supporter of civil rights for all people.”

