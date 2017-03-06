Sports Listen

Americans, British firming up plans for multisport event

By ROB HARRIS
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 8:14 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — American and British Olympic officials will firm up plans for a multisport event between the countries at a meeting in New York later this month.

The trans-Atlantic rivals, who occupied the top two spots in the medal standings at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, are exploring plans for a biennial contest that will alternate between the countries featuring about a half-dozen sports.

Although the United States is strong in swimming and track, Britain is a powerhouse in cycling and rowing.

British Olympic Association chief executive Bill Sweeney says “a number of our sports have said they are interested.”

European Olympic rights holder Eurosport and American broadcaster NBC are involved in the planning discussions.

