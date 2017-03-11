Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Andrade takes WBA super…

Andrade takes WBA super welter title by split decision

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 7:04 pm < a min read
Share

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany (AP) — Demetrius Andrade defeated Jack Culcay by split decision to take the Ecuadorian-born German’s WBA super welterweight title on Saturday.

The unbeaten American started well but allowed Culcay to grow in confidence before recovering to convince two of the judges to score it 116-112 in his favor. The other had it 115-114 for Culcay.

Andrade, who slipped in the fourth round, was unable to assert control despite his superior height and reach in the face of a resilient opponent.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

The southpaw displayed good movement in the final rounds and Culcay was forced to go all-out in the final minute. Though Andrade was wobbling, it was too late to retain his belt.

Advertisement

Andrade improved to 24-0 with 16 KOs, while Culcay dropped 22-2 (11 KOs).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Andrade takes WBA super…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.