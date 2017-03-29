Sports Listen

Angels 14, Athletics 3

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 12:51 am < a min read
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dcker lf 2 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 2
B..Boyd lf 2 0 2 1 Yng Jr. cf 2 1 0 0
Rosales ss 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 2 1 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 2 0 0 0 Johnson 2b 2 1 2 0
R.Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 3 0 1 0
Trsvich 3b 1 0 0 0 Mntgmry pr 2 1 0 0
Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Pjols dh 3 0 2 1
Vi.Rosa 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Fster pr 1 0 0 0
M.Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Briceno ph 1 0 0 0
Lvrnway c 1 1 1 0 J.Marte 1b 4 0 0 0
Chapman dh 2 0 0 0 A.Dniel 3b 0 1 0 0
K.Wlson ph 1 1 1 0 C.Mybin lf 2 0 1 0
Prmelee rf 3 0 1 0 B.Rvere lf 3 1 2 2
Vrtigan cf 1 0 1 1 Ycinich pr 0 1 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Espnosa 2b 2 1 1 0
Sprtman rf 1 1 0 1 C..Cron 1b 1 1 0 0
Schrock 2b 2 0 0 0 Huchins ph 1 0 1 0
Mrcedes ph 1 0 0 0 Fontana ss 4 2 3 1
C.Jstus pr 0 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 2 2 5
Sanchez c 2 0 2 1
Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 41 14 18 12
Oakland 000 000 003—3
Los Angeles 000 155 03x—14

E_Phegley (1), Norris (1), Bedrosian (1), Marte (1). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Decker (5), Johnson (2), Pujols (3), Maybin (2), Revere 2 (3). HR_Escobar (1), Maldonado (1). SB_Montgomery (1), Fontana (3). CS_Pujols (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Shore L, 1-1 4 2 1 1 1 3
Hendriks 1 6 5 5 0 1
Holmes 2-3 4 5 4 1 1
Castro 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Kurcz 1-3 1 2 2 0 0
Stull 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Norris 2 1 0 0 1 5
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 1
Alvarez W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Morin H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 3
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 1 2
Hofacket 1 4 3 3 1 1

HBP_by_Holmes (Young Jr.), Kurcz (Daniel).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Garrett Patterson.

T_3:18. A_7,716

Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.