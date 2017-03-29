Angels 14, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dcker lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|B..Boyd lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Yng Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|R.Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trsvich 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pjols dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Vi.Rosa 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Fster pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dniel 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K.Wlson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Mybin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Prmelee rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Rvere lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Vrtigan cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ycinich pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sprtman rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C..Cron 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Schrock 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Huchins ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mrcedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fontana ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Jstus pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Mldnado c
|3
|2
|2
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|41
|14
|18
|12
|Oakland
|000
|000
|003—3
|Los Angeles
|000
|155
|03x—14
E_Phegley (1), Norris (1), Bedrosian (1), Marte (1). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Decker (5), Johnson (2), Pujols (3), Maybin (2), Revere 2 (3). HR_Escobar (1), Maldonado (1). SB_Montgomery (1), Fontana (3). CS_Pujols (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Shore L, 1-1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Hendriks
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Holmes
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|1
|Castro
|1 2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kurcz
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Stull
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Norris
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morin H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hofacket
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP_by_Holmes (Young Jr.), Kurcz (Daniel).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Garrett Patterson.
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
T_3:18. A_7,716