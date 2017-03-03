Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 6, Brewers 5

Angels 6, Brewers 5

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:56 pm < a min read
Share
Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 C.Mybin dh 2 0 0 1
Mi.Reed lf 1 0 0 0 J.Krger ph 1 0 1 0
J.Vllar 2b 2 1 1 0 Wlliams pr 0 1 0 0
Nat.Orf pr 1 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 1
Santana rf 3 2 3 3 Johnson 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Dubon ss 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw dh 2 0 1 0 Yng Jr. lf 0 1 0 0
A.Susac ph 2 1 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 1 1 0
H.Perez 3b 3 0 0 0 Rbinson rf 1 0 1 1
N.Nonan 3b 2 0 1 0 Espnosa 2b 2 0 0 0
Nwnhuis lf 3 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 2 0 1 1
G.Coper 1b 2 1 1 0 B.Rvere lf 3 1 1 0
J.Bandy c 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Houle c 1 0 0 0 C.Perez c 3 1 1 1
D J Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 F.Arcia c 1 0 0 0
Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 Pnnngtn ss 3 0 2 1
O.Arcia ss 1 0 0 0 Hrmsllo cf 1 0 0 0
Phllips rf 2 0 1 0 K.Cwart 3b 2 1 0 0
Fontana ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
Milwaukee 201 000 200—5
Los Angeles 001 201 101—6

E_Santana (1), Shoemaker (1), Robinson (1), Thaiss (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Santana (1), Shaw (1), Phillips (2), Calhoun (1), Cron (1). HR_Santana 2 (2). SB_De Jesus Jr. (1), Young Jr. (2). CS_Broxton (2), Pennington (1). SF_Maybin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Guerra 2 0 0 0 1 1
Nelson 1 1 1 0 0 2
Torres 1 3 2 2 2 0
Chamberlain 1 0 0 0 1 1
Blazek 1 2 1 1 0 1
Jungmann BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Cravy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Spurlin L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Los Angeles
Shoemaker 2 2 2 2 2 2
Street 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Bailey 1 1 0 0 1 2
Norris 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Mahle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wright 2 2 2 0 1 1
Gagnon 1 0 0 0 1 1
Yates W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Shoemaker.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kerwin Danley.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Advertisement

T_3:41. A_4,687

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 6, Brewers 5
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.