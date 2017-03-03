Angels 6, Brewers 5

|Milwaukee
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Mybin dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mi.Reed lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Krger ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Vllar 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wlliams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nat.Orf pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Santana rf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Johnson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Shaw dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Susac ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Perez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|N.Nonan 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nwnhuis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Rvere lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Bandy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Thiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Houle c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D J Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|F.Arcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pnnngtn ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|O.Arcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Cwart 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Fontana ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|3
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Milwaukee
|201
|000
|200—5
|Los Angeles
|001
|201
|101—6
E_Santana (1), Shoemaker (1), Robinson (1), Thaiss (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Santana (1), Shaw (1), Phillips (2), Calhoun (1), Cron (1). HR_Santana 2 (2). SB_De Jesus Jr. (1), Young Jr. (2). CS_Broxton (2), Pennington (1). SF_Maybin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nelson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Torres
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Chamberlain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Blazek
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jungmann
|BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cravy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Spurlin L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Street
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bailey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Norris
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mahle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gagnon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yates W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Shoemaker.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:41. A_4,687