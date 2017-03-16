Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 8, Rockies 7

Angels 8, Rockies 7

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 8:31 pm < a min read
Share
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Escobar 3b 3 0 2 0 G.Parra cf 3 0 1 0
Navarro 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Prime 1b 2 1 2 2
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 Amrista ss 3 0 0 0
K.Cwart 3b 1 0 0 0 Hlscher 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Pttrson 1b 3 1 1 0
Yng Jr. pr 0 2 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 2 0 0 0
A.Pjols dh 4 0 2 2 Rynolds 3b 3 0 0 0
Fontana pr 1 1 1 1 Osborne 2b 1 0 0 0
C..Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 Dnorfia lf 3 1 1 0
J.Marte ph 1 0 0 0 Rodgers pr 1 0 0 0
Espnosa 2b 4 2 2 0 Crdullo rf 3 1 2 0
Rbinson rf 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0
B.Rvere lf 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 1 1 4
LaMarre ph 3 1 1 2 M.Jones lf 1 0 0 0
Sanchez c 3 0 2 1 Ra.Ynoa 2b 3 1 1 1
C.Perez c 2 1 1 1 Vazquez ph 1 0 0 0
Pnnngtn ss 3 0 0 0 Chtwood sp 1 0 1 0
Wlliams ss 1 0 0 0 Wolters ph 1 0 0 0
N.Cevas cf 2 1 1 0
Totals 40 8 13 7 Totals 36 7 11 7
Los Angeles 011 001 104—8
Colorado 030 011 002—7

E_Garneau (1), Lee (1), Vasto (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Colorado 5. 2B_Fontana (1), Espinosa 2 (3), LaMarre (2). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Prime (1), Garneau (3), Ynoa (1). SB_Navarro (1), Calhoun (1), Young Jr. (4), Fontana (1), Espinosa (2). CS_White (1). SF_Garneau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Richards 4 5 3 3 0 2
Yates 1 1 1 1 0 0
Norris 2 3 1 1 0 3
Valdez W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Pounders S, 1-2 1 2 2 2 1 0
Colorado
Ottavino H, 2 1 1 1 1 2 0
Dunn H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lee L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 3 4 3 1 1
Chatwood 4 8 2 2 1 5
Oberg H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vasto H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Lee (Young Jr.).

WP_Norris, Ottavino.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

PB_Bemboom.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Dale Scott; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:04. A_11,022

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 8, Rockies 7
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.