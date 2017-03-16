Another triple-double for Westbrook as Thunder top Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for his 34th triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder registered their fourth consecutive win with a 123-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

The league’s leading scorer moved closer to the NBA’s single-season record for triple-doubles, 41 set by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season.

Victor Oladipo added 23 points as the Thunder split the season series with the Raptors, the fourth straight year the teams have done so.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points for the Raptors, while Serge Ibaka had 10 points against his former team.