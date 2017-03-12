Sports Listen

AP Source: Adrian Peterson takes free agent visit to Seattle

By DAVE CAMPBELL
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 10:15 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that free agent running back Adrian Peterson has visited with the Seattle Seahawks.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the details weren’t being made public on Sunday, when Peterson was at Seahawks headquarters. This was his first in-person meeting with a team since the Minnesota Vikings declined their option on his contract for 2017 and made him a free agent for the first time.

The Vikings have said they’re open to re-signing the soon-to-be-32-year-old Peterson for the right price, but they hosted free agent running back Eddie Lacy for a visit on Sunday. Lacy began the weekend by meeting with the Seahawks. He was on to Green Bay next to speak with the Packers about returning.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

