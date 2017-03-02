Sports Listen

AP source: Jets releasing WR Brandon Marshall

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
March 2, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the team’s decision says the New York Jets are releasing wide receiver Brandon Marshall, clearing $7.5 million on the salary cap.

Marshall is the latest big-name player to be cut by the Jets, who have also parted ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk and Breno Giacomini this offseason.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the move, which was expected to come Friday.

Newsday first reported the move by the Jets. The newspaper also reported that Marshall asked for his release — and was granted his request — after weighing his options, including New York being interested in having the receiver return next season.

Marshall played two seasons for the Jets, and set franchise records with 109 catches and 1,502 yards receiving. He had just 59 receptions for 788 yards and three TDs last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

