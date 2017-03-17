Sports Listen

AP source: NC State has deal with Keatts to be next coach

By AARON BEARD
March 17, 2017
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says North Carolina State has reached an agreement with UNC Wilmington’s Kevin Keatts to take over as head coach.

The person says the school is expected to hold a news conference Sunday to formally introduce Keatts. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t publicly announced the deal.

Keatts is a former assistant to Rick Pitino at Louisville and two-time Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year who led UNC Wilmington to a 72-28 record and two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons there.

His hiring came one day after the Seahawks lost to Virginia in the Thursday’s first round.

The 44-year-old Keatts replaces Mark Gottfried, who was fired after the Wolfpack’s season.

___

AP Sports Writer Joedy McCreary in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

__

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


