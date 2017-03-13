Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: New York…

AP source: New York Giants re-sign guard John Jerry

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:38 pm < a min read
Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that free agent guard John Jerry has agreed to return to the New York Giants.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the three-year deal has not been signed.

The person said Mondat that the deal is worth $10 million, with a little over $4 million guaranteed.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Jerry started all 16 regular-season games and the wild-card contest in his third season with the Giants.

Advertisement

New York lost starting right tackle Marshall Newhouse to the free agency on Friday but signed former Charger D.J. Fluker over the weekend.

Fluker can play guard and tackle but he played at guard the past two seasons with the Chargers.

In the past week, the Giants (11-5) have signed receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Rhett Ellison, who can also play as an H-back.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: New York…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.