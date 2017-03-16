AP source: Raiders agree to deal with TE Jared Cook

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a deal with free-agent tight Jared Cook.

A person familiar with the deal said Thursday that Cook will sign with the Raiders after visiting the team facility this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract hasn’t been signed. NFL Network first reported the deal and says it is worth $12.2 million over two years with $5 million guaranteed in the first year.

Cook helps upgrade a position group that already includes Clive Walford and Lee Smith as the Raiders look to build on last season’s 12-4 record that ended a 13-year playoff drought.

