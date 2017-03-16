Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: Raiders agree…

AP source: Raiders agree to deal with TE Jared Cook

By JOSH DUBOW
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 6:19 pm < a min read
Share

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a deal with free-agent tight Jared Cook.

A person familiar with the deal said Thursday that Cook will sign with the Raiders after visiting the team facility this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract hasn’t been signed. NFL Network first reported the deal and says it is worth $12.2 million over two years with $5 million guaranteed in the first year.

Cook helps upgrade a position group that already includes Clive Walford and Lee Smith as the Raiders look to build on last season’s 12-4 record that ended a 13-year playoff drought.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

___

Advertisement

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP source: Raiders agree…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.