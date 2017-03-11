Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Sources: Andrew Peters…

AP Sources: Andrew Peters cleared to coach youth hockey team

By JOHN WAWROW
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 2:45 pm 1 min read
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the decision have told The Associated Press that former NHL enforcer Andrew Peters has been cleared to resume coaching his youth hockey team in Buffalo following his involvement in an on-ice brawl last month.

A video showed Peters shoving to the ice a player on the team from Hamilton, Ontario.

The people said Peters completed a one-game suspension issued by the New York State Amateur Hockey Association. One of the people said the Buffalo Junior Sabres have lifted the indefinite suspension Peters was issued after the brawl involving his Under-15 team that took place on Feb. 25 .

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

The people spoke to The AP on Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the state association does not publicly reveal disciplinary decisions, and the Junior Sabres have not commented on Peters’ status.

Advertisement

A video of the fight posted on YouTube show Peters reaching across the Sabres’ bench and shoving to the player. The player fell backward, but wasn’t injured.

Police investigated Peters’ role in the brawl. District Attorney John Flynn ruled he wouldn’t take legal action because the parents of the Hamilton player declined to pursue criminal charges.

Peters was known for his physical style in the NHL, playing five of his six seasons with the Sabres.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Sources: Andrew Peters…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.