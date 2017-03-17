Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arizona's elite offense faces…

Arizona’s elite offense faces Saint Mary’s elite defense

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 8:25 pm 1 min read
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 2 seed Arizona (31-4) vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s (29-4)

Second round, West region; Salt Lake City; 7:45 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s brings the No. 2 scoring defense in the nation to face an Arizona team that’s averaged 90.25 points in its last five games. The Wildcats have been one of the hottest teams in the country while winning the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. The Gaels will have to keep Arizona’s elite athletes from getting easy transition baskets and the Wildcats will need to be patient with their halfcourt offense.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

FAB FROSH: Arizona freshmen Lauri Markkanen and Rawle Alkins scored 20 apiece in the first round. Coach Sean Miller credited their steady influences for helping the team traverse some adversity as it dealt with injuries earlier in the season.

Advertisement

SHOWDOWN: Markkanen, expected to be a high first-round NBA draft pick, will battle Saint Mary’s 6-foot-11 center Jock Landale in a showdown of dominant big men. Landale is averaging 16.9 points and 9.4 rebounds.

PACE: Saint Mary’s faces the challenge of slowing down Arizona, but it was able to do exactly that against VCU’s breakneck pace in the first round. Its efficient offense can keep opponents from running off missed baskets.

GOOD LOSSES: Three of the Gaels’ four losses came against No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arizona's elite offense faces…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.