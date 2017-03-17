Sports Listen

Astros 6, Red Sox 2

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 4:26 pm < a min read
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 3 0 1 0
Lureano ph 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 0 0 0 0
To.Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
De Goti 2b 1 0 0 0 Cstillo cf 1 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 0 0
J.Mrtin lf 1 1 0 0 Bgsevic rf 1 0 0 0
E.Gttis c 4 1 2 1 Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 1 0 0 0 Quentin ph 1 0 0 0
A..Reed 1b 3 0 1 1 Sndoval 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Cesar 1b 1 0 0 0 Dmnguez pr 1 1 0 0
Hrnndez lf 5 2 2 1 S.Trvis 1b 3 0 1 1
J.Davis 3b 5 0 2 1 S.Slsky 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Kmmer dh 4 1 1 0 A.Craig lf 3 1 1 0
Brignac ss 2 0 2 2 B.Brntz lf 1 0 0 0
Mo.Hyde ss 1 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 2 0 1 0
J.DePew c 2 0 0 0
Marrero ss 2 0 1 1
Rtledge ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 33 2 5 2
Houston 000 002 400—6
Boston 010 000 100—2

E_Davis (1), Dominguez (1). LOB_Houston 11, Boston 6. 2B_Gattis (1), Hernandez (2), Davis (2), Brignac (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock 3 4 1 1 0 1
Martes W, 1-1 3 0 0 0 0 3
Riefenhauser 2-3 1 1 0 2 0
Perez H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Rodriguez 4 2 0 0 3 6
Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kelly L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Ramirez 1-3 5 4 4 1 0
Taylor 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Maddox 1 1 0 0 0 0

PB_Stassi.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:13. A_10,003

