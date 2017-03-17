Astros 6, Red Sox 2

|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bgsevic rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gttis c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Quentin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A..Reed 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sndoval 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cesar 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|S.Trvis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Davis 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|S.Slsky 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kmmer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Craig lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brignac ss
|2
|0
|2
|2
|B.Brntz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mo.Hyde ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.DePew c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Marrero ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Rtledge ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Houston
|000
|002
|400—6
|Boston
|010
|000
|100—2
E_Davis (1), Dominguez (1). LOB_Houston 11, Boston 6. 2B_Gattis (1), Hernandez (2), Davis (2), Brignac (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Peacock
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martes W, 1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Riefenhauser
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Perez H, 2
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Rodriguez
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kelly L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maddox
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
PB_Stassi.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:13. A_10,003