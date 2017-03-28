Astros 7, Marlins 3

|Houston
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Szuki cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Sllivan cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Glenn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ju.Bour 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|De Goti ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tay.Ard 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Stanton rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Pneda rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Twine 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Detrich 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mo.Hyde ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Alfonzo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Fsher cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ju.Bohn ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Straw rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordova ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Volquez sp
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|7
|16
|6
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Houston
|200
|012
|101—7
|Miami
|021
|000
|000—3
E_Gurriel (2), Ziegler (1). DP_Houston 1, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 13, Miami 8. 2B_Altuve (4), Gurriel (6), Gonzalez (3), Hyde (1), Ozuna (4). HR_McCann (3), Stanton (2). SB_Fisher (11), Pineda (1). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_Garcia (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel
|4 2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Gustave W, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|West H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Miami
|Volquez
|5
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Ziegler L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Barraclough
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beltre
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Brian Peterson.
T_3:06. A_1,996
