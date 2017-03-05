Sports Listen

Athletics 5, Mariners 4

By master
March 5, 2017
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.d Aza lf 3 1 1 1 L.Mrtin cf 3 0 0 0
Rdrguez ph 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop cf 2 0 0 0
Rosales ss 3 1 1 0 Heredia rf 2 1 1 0
Barreto ss 2 0 1 0 E.Filia rf 2 0 0 0
St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0
Maxwell c 2 0 0 0 DeCarlo 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Healy 3b 3 1 1 1 Vglbach 1b 3 1 2 1
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Pterson pr 2 1 1 1
M.Canha rf 3 0 2 1 Ca.Ruiz c 3 0 1 1
Prmelee rf 2 0 0 0 Gswisch c 1 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Pwell lf 3 1 2 0
R.Rvelo 1b 0 1 0 0 D.Ojeda lf 1 0 0 0
Smlnski dh 2 0 0 0 O’Mlley ss 2 0 0 1
R.Nunez ph 1 0 1 0 Ascanio ss 0 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0
C.Pnder 2b 0 0 0 1 D.Wlton 2b 1 0 0 0
Brugman cf 3 1 1 0 J.Rmsey dh 3 0 0 0
J.Dcker cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 35 4 8 4
Oakland 200 020 010—5
Seattle 012 000 010—4

E_Barreto (1), Pinder (1), Hernandez (1), Freeman (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_de Aza (2), Healy (2), Canha (3), Nunez (1), Heredia (5), Vogelbach (2). 3B_Brugman (1), Powell (1). HR_Peterson (1). SB_Canha (1), Heredia (2). SF_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Cotton 2 2 1 1 2 1
Coulombe BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0
Detwiler W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Axford H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Triggs H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 1
Puk H, 2 1 1 1 1 2 2
Bracewell S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Hernandez 3 4 2 2 0 5
Scribner H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
De Jong L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2 3 2 1 1 1
Pazos 1 1 0 0 0 2
Vieira 1 1 1 1 3 2
Fien 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:10. A_6,639

