Athletics 5, Mariners 4

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.d Aza lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bshop cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Barreto ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Filia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeCarlo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Healy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|M.Canha rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ca.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Prmelee rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Pwell lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Ojeda lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Mlley ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ascanio ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Wlton 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brugman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rmsey dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dcker cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Oakland
|200
|020
|010—5
|Seattle
|012
|000
|010—4
E_Barreto (1), Pinder (1), Hernandez (1), Freeman (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_de Aza (2), Healy (2), Canha (3), Nunez (1), Heredia (5), Vogelbach (2). 3B_Brugman (1), Powell (1). HR_Peterson (1). SB_Canha (1), Heredia (2). SF_Pinder (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Cotton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Coulombe
|BS, 0-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Detwiler W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Axford H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Triggs H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puk H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bracewell S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Hernandez
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Scribner H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Jong L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pazos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vieira
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Fien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alex Tosi.
Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
T_3:10. A_6,639