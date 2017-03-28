Sports Listen

Atlanta United’s Martinez to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, who leads the MLS with five goals, will miss four to six weeks with a left quad injury.

The team says Martinez, a native of Venezuela, suffered the injury last week when playing for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Martinez has led Atlanta United, which plays at Seattle on Friday, to a 2-1 start as an expansion team. He had a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Minnesota United. He added two goals in a 4-0 win over Chicago.

