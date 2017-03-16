Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Austrian Hannes Reichelt captures…

Austrian Hannes Reichelt captures super-G at finals

By PAT GRAHAM
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 2:29 pm < a min read
Share

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Hannes Reichelt of Austria used a smooth run to win the super-G at World Cup Finals on a challenging course that saw quite a few racers fail to finish.

Reichelt navigated the tricky course in 1 minute, 8.22 seconds on Thursday to beat Dominik Paris of Italy by 0.11 seconds. Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde tied for third.

There were five racers who didn’t finish and two more were disqualified.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway wound up ninth, but it didn’t matter as he already had the season-long super-G title locked up.

Advertisement

Not known as a speed skier, Marcel Hirscher of Austria took the course to get a glimpse of the hill ahead of the giant slalom and slalom. He finished 11th.

Hirscher clinched his sixth straight overall World Cup crown before finals.

It’s been a productive week for Paris, who won the downhill race Wednesday.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Austrian Hannes Reichelt captures…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Tillerson fields questions at joint press conference in Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.