Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Austrian skier Streitberger ends…

Austrian skier Streitberger ends career because of injury

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 7:11 am < a min read
Share

SAALBACH, Austria (AP) — Austrian skier Georg Streitberger has ended his career because of persistent knee problems.

A winner of three World Cup races, the 35-year-old Streitberger says “it was an easy decision for me as I feel it is not possible anymore.”

A year ago, Streitberger crashed and severely damaged his right knee in the same downhill race in Kitzbuehel where then overall World Cup leader Aksel Lund Svindal suffered a season-ending injury. The race in bad weather conditions was called off after 30 starters.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Streitberger returned for a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, in December but needed surgery on his knee again after one race.

Advertisement

Last month, 2012 World Cup downhill champion Klaus Kroell, another member of Austria’s speed team, ended his career.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Austrian skier Streitberger ends…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.