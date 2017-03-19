Austria’s Hirscher leads after 1st run of slalom at Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Marcel Hirscher of Austria showed off his textbook slalom turns in taking a lead after the first run at the World Cup Finals.

Hirscher charged through the gates in 43.12 seconds Sunday. Andre Myhrer of Sweden was second, 0.08 seconds back, and Stefano Gross of Italy in third.

Hirscher is on the verge of his 50th World Cup slalom podium finish. He would join Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (81) and Italian Alberto Tomba (57) as the only men to achieve that milestone in the discipline.

Hirscher’s already clinched the giant slalom and slalom crystal globes, along with his sixth straight overall title.

Advertisement

Michael Matt of Austria sits in fourth place. His older brother, Mario, won the last World Cup men’s slalom race in Aspen in 2001.