AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR
MONSTER ENERGY CUP
CAMPING WORLD 500
Site: Phoenix
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m. (FS1), qualifying, 7:45 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, noon (FS2), practice, 2:30 (FS2); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FOX.
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile).
Race distance: 312 miles, 312 laps
Last year: Kevin Harvick held off Carl Edwards to win despite starting 18th. Harvick has won six of the last nine races in Phoenix.
Last week: Martin Truex Jr. picked up his first win of the season, taking all three stages at Las Vegas.
Fast facts: All eyes will be on Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, who fought on pit road after a late incident in Las Vegas. NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France said Monday that the sanctioning body is “not going to get too wound up about” the incident, though that could change if the two get into it again. … Brad Keselowski leads the series with 132 points. Kyle Larson is second with 131 despite not winning a race.
Next race: Auto Club 400, March 26, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
XFINITY
DC SOLAR 200
Site: Phoenix
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m. (FS1), practice, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 1:05 p.m. (FS2), race, 4 p.m., FS1.
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile).
Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps
Last year: Kyle Busch won his third race in a row in 2016.
Last race: Joey Logano led 106 of 200 laps to win in Las Vegas.
Fast facts: The top three drivers in points; Elliott Sadler, Ryan Reed and rookie William Byron are separated by just nine points. … Sadler, the only former Phoenix winner set to run this weekend, has a top five, two top 10s and an average finish of 12.3 in 2017. … Rookie Daniel Hemric is fourth and fellow newcomer Matt Tifft is sixth.
Next race: NXS 300, March 25, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
Last race: Christopher Bell won at Atlanta.
Next race: Alpha Energy Solutions 250, April 1, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
VERIZON INDYCAR
Last week: Sebastian Bourdais opened the season with an upset win in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Next race: Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 9, Long Beach, California.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
__
FORMULA ONE
Last year: Nico Rosberg won his first F1 title. Rosberg’s abrupt retirement left Lewis Hamilton as the favorite in 2017.
Opening race: Rolex Australian Grand Prix, March 26, Melbourne, Australia.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
___
NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING
Gatornationals
Site: Gainesville, Florida.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., qualifying 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:45 p.m., qualifying, 3:15 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 3:37 p.m.
Last year: Brittany Force beat Terry McMillen in the finals in Florida.
Last race: Leah Pritchett won in Arizona.
Fast facts: Pritchett has won the first two races of the year. She has a 92-point lead over Tony Schumacher. … Force is third with 151 points, while back-to-back world champion Antron Brown is fourth with 143 points.
Next race: NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas, March 31-April 2, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
___
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday and Saturday, Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, California.
Online: http://www.woosprint.com/