Avalanche beat Hurricanes, 3-1

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 11:39 pm < a min read
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Barrie scored goals 46 seconds apart in the second period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Barrie also added two assists and Calvin Pickard had 25 saves for Colorado, which got a rare home win. The Avalanche are 9-21-2 at Pepsi Center and had lost 12 of their past 14 overall before rallying to beat the Hurricanes.

Justin Faulk scored for the Hurricanes and Eddie Lack stopped 22 shots. Carolina is 2-5-3 in its past 10 games and is tied with New Jersey for last place in the Metropolitan Division.

