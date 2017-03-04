Backlund scores in OT, Flames salvage win over Red Wings

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund scored in overtime after Detroit’s Tomas Tatar tied it with 1.8 seconds left in the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the Red Wings 3-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

After Michael Frolik and Johnny Gaudreau nearly scored earlier in OT, Backlund blasted a shot past Petr Mrazek 3:56 into the extra session.

Kris Versteeg and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary, and Brian Elliott made 35 saves. The Flames are six points up on Los Angeles and seven points ahead of St. Louis for the first wild card in the Western Conference.

Darren Helm also scored for Detroit. The Red Wings opened the night 10 points out of a playoff spot and last in the Eastern Conference.