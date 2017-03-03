Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ball State beats Northern…

Ball State beats Northern Illinois 87-82

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:32 pm < a min read
Share

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Franko House scored 22 points, the Cardinals made 13 of 30 from behind the arc, and Ball State held off Northern Illinois 87-82 in a regular-season finale on Friday night.

Tayler Persons scored 14 points, and Trey Moses and Ryan Weber added 12 apiece for the Cardinals (20-11, 11-7), who entered the game in a five-way tie for the No. 2 spot in Mid-American Conference standings with Ohio, Buffalo, Western Michigan and Kent State.

The Cardinals opened the second half with a 9-3 run capped by Francis Kiapway’s 3-pointer and led 45-35. The Huskies closed to 79-72 on Austin Pauga’s 3 with 1:07 left.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Sean Sellers’ back-to-back 3-pointers put Ball State up for good, 17-16, and the Cardinals led 36-32 at halftime.

Advertisement

Marin Maric scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (15-16, 7-11), who have lost three straight.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ball State beats Northern…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.