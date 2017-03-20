Sports Listen

Baseball America Top 25

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll through March 19 (selected by the staff of Baseball America):

Record Prv
1. Louisville 19-0 1
2. Oregon State 17-1 4
3. Texas Christian 14-5 3
4. Louisiana State 17-5 6
5. Cal State Fullerton 14-5 7
6. Clemson 16-4 9
7. South Carolina 14-5 10
8. Texas Tech 17-4 11
9. Arizona 15-4 12
10. North Carolina 15-5 13
11. Mississippi 14-6 18
12. Florida Gulf Coast 18-3 21
13. Florida 13-8 5
14. Florida State 14-7 2
15. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-6 14
16. St. John’s 14-2 19
17. Stanford 11-5 17
18. Missouri 19-1 NR
19. Virginia 15-5 15
20. Baylor 16-4 16
21. Oklahoma State 14-6 23
22. Washington 12-6 25
23. Michigan 15-4 24
24. Oklahoma 21-3 NR
25. East Carolina 13-7 8
