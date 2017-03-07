Bayern completes Arsenal’s Euro misery with another 5-1 win

LONDON (AP) — Bayern Munich completed Arsenal’s Champions League humiliation on Tuesday by inflicting another 5-1 rout on the north London club, which collapsed to its heaviest loss at the Emirates Stadium after having captain Laurent Koscielny sent off.

A night that began with protests against manager Arsene Wenger ended with his side out of the competition in the round of 16 for the seventh consecutive season after the 10-2 aggregate loss.

Wenger deflected questions about his own future by reprimanding the referee for what the Frenchman called “unexplainable and scandalous” decisions.

And there was no sympathy from Bayern, with the five-time European champions joining in the derision by tweeting: “What time is it? Yep, it’s ten to!”

Advertisement

The emphatic defeat in the first leg three weeks ago left Arsenal with an uphill task against the German champions, but Theo Walcott beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at his near post to give the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Nothing went Arsenal’s way after that. Walcott was denied a potential penalty and then Koscielny was dismissed after the referee initially prepared to show the captain a yellow card for bringing down Robert Lewandowski ten minutes into the second half.

“Bayern can be a good side but tonight they can also say thank you to the decisions of the referee,” Wenger said. “It leaves me very angry, very frustrated … (the referee) killed the game.”

Arsenal didn’t do itself any favors, going into freefall as Bayern tore Wenger’s side apart with a clinical attacking masterclass. Arjen Robben netted after a poor clearance by goalkeeper David Ospina in the 68th minute, and Douglas Costa added another in the 78th before Arturo Vidal scored twice in the space of five minutes.

As Bayern marched into the quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive year, Arsenal cannot be certain it will even be back in the competition next season as it is currently out of the Premier League’s top four. There’s also uncertainty over the future, with Wenger out of contract at the end of the season.

Asked if he will manage Arsenal again in the Champions League, Wenger replied: “I don’t know … I am here to talk about football not my future.”