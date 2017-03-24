Sports Listen

Baylor rolls past Louisville 97-63 to reach Elite Eight

By CLIFF BRUNT
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 11:39 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nina Davis scored 21 points to help top-seeded Baylor defeat Louisville 97-63 on Friday to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Lady Bears were a No. 1 seed in 2013 when they lost to Louisville in the Sweet 16 in Oklahoma City. They played much better defense this time, holding fourth-seeded Louisville to 30 percent shooting.

Beatrice Mompremier and Alexis Prince each scored 14 points for Baylor (33-3), which advanced to play Mississippi State on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four. The Bulldogs defeated Washington 75-64 in the early game Friday night.

Asia Durr scored 21 points for Louisville (29-8).

Baylor never trailed, and the game was tied for just 13 seconds. The Lady Bears led by 18 at one point in the first half and were up 43-31 at the break. Baylor continued to roll and led 72-45 at the end of the third quarter.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

