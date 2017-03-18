Sports Listen

Baylor women open with most-lopsided NCAA Tournament win

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 8:37 pm < a min read
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown scored 21 points and top-seeded Baylor overwhelmed much smaller Texas Southern 119-30 on Saturday night in the most lopsided women’s NCAA Tournament game ever.

The Lady Bears (31-3) were ahead 22-0 after Alexis Jones, on her first shot in her first game since Feb. 20, hit a 3-pointer just more than 6 minutes into the game.

The 79-point margin broke the previous record 74-point win by Tennessee over North Carolina A&T (111-37) in 1994.

Baylor’s 119 points were the most ever scored in regulation of a women’s NCAA Tournament game, surpassing the previous record 116. Ohio State scored 116 in a 1998 game, and UConn matched twice, including earlier Saturday.

Texas Southern (23-10) made the NCAA Tournament for the first time after win the SWAC Tournament.

