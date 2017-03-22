Bears re-sign DL Wilson to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have re-signed defensive lineman C.J. Wilson to a one-year contract.

A seven-year veteran, he appeared in six games for the Bears last season and had one sack. He has 122 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks with the Green Bay Packers (2010-13), Oakland Raiders (2014-15), Detroit Lions (2015) and Bears (2016).

The Bears announced the move on Wednesday. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 3-13 last season.

