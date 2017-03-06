Bears re-sign TE Daniel Brown, tender rights to 2 others

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have re-signed tight end Daniel Brown to a one-year contract, and tendered rights to wide receiver Josh Bellamy and defensive back Bryce Callahan.

The Bears made the roster moves Monday ahead of the start of the new league year later this week.

Brown started last season with Baltimore before being released and signing with Chicago. Brown started three games for the Bears and had 16 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Bellamy has appeared in 44 career games with three teams. Last season was his most productive with 19 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown with Chicago.

Advertisement

Callahan has spent both of his two NFL seasons with the Bears. He’s made 13 starts in 20 total games. Last season, Callahan started 10 games and had 36 tackles and nine pass breakups.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL