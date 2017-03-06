Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bears re-sign TE Daniel…

Bears re-sign TE Daniel Brown, tender rights to 2 others

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 5:34 pm < a min read
Share

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have re-signed tight end Daniel Brown to a one-year contract, and tendered rights to wide receiver Josh Bellamy and defensive back Bryce Callahan.

The Bears made the roster moves Monday ahead of the start of the new league year later this week.

Brown started last season with Baltimore before being released and signing with Chicago. Brown started three games for the Bears and had 16 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Bellamy has appeared in 44 career games with three teams. Last season was his most productive with 19 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown with Chicago.

Advertisement

Callahan has spent both of his two NFL seasons with the Bears. He’s made 13 starts in 20 total games. Last season, Callahan started 10 games and had 36 tackles and nine pass breakups.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bears re-sign TE Daniel…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.