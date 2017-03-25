Sports Listen

Bengals release 8-year veteran LB Rey Maualuga

By JOE KAY
March 25, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have released eight-year veteran linebacker Rey Maualuga, saying they were moving to a younger group at the position.

Saturday’s move comes five days after they signed free-agent linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year deal, an indication they were going in a different direction.

Maualuga was Cincinnati’s second-round pick in 2009. He has played in 114 games, starting 104 of them. Maualuga and Andy Dalton were named team captains in 2012.

Second-year linebacker Nick Vigil also is expected to get an expanded role next season in a defense that slipped in 2016, finishing 17th in yards allowed.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

