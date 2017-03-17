Sports Listen

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 11:46 pm < a min read
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 13 5 1 0 40 75 58 22 10 2
Wisconsin 12 7 0 0 36 71 61 19 13 1
Ohio St. 10 8 1 1 32 72 61 19 10 6
Penn St. 10 8 1 0 31 69 60 21 10 2
Michigan 5 12 2 2 19 50 73 12 18 3
Michigan St. 3 13 3 0 12 47 70 7 22 4

___

TOURNAMENT
At Joe Louis Arena
Detroit
First Round
Thursday, March 16

Ohio State 6, Michigan State 3

Penn State 4, Michigan 1

Semifinals
Friday, March 17

Wisconsin 2, Ohio State 1

Penn State 4, Minnesota 3, 2OT

Championship
Saturday, March 18

Wisconsin vs. Penn State, 8 p.m.

