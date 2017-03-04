Sports Listen

Bjork, Jamieson still tied for lead at Tshwane Open

By master
March 4, 2017
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson will fight it out again as they retained a share of the lead heading toward the final round of the Tshwane Open on Saturday.

The second-round co-leaders were still top of the leaderboard after 54 holes, both moving to 13-under-par 200 at Pretoria Country Club in the South African capital.

Bjork, seeking a maiden European Tour title, opened a two-shot lead at one point but slipped up with bogeys at Nos. 13 and 15. He and Jamieson carded 68s and birdied their last hole to open a one-shot lead over Jorge Campillo and Dean Burmester, and break a four-way tie for the lead.

Campillo and Burmester put themselves in contention with 6-under 65s at the par-71 layout.

