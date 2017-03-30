Sports Listen

Blue Jackets-Hurricanes Sum

March 30, 2017
Columbus 0 1 0 0—1
Carolina 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Johnson 4 (Hartnell, Gagner), 16:25.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Skinner 32 (Teravainen, Pesce), 15:40.

Overtime_3, Carolina, Hanifin 4 (Skinner, Teravainen), 2:16.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 7-11-5-1_24. Carolina 7-12-11-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 6-4-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Ward 26-20-11 (24-23).

A_11,881 (18,680). T_2:27.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bryan Pancich.

