Blue Jackets-Senators Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:59 pm < a min read
Columbus 1 0 1—2
Ottawa 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Saad 20 (Werenski, Jones), 2:17. 2, Ottawa, Stalberg 10 (Kelly, Wingels), 13:25.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, E.Karlsson 11 (Methot, Stone), 8:59.

Third Period_4, Ottawa, Smith 16 (Pageau), 16:58 (sh). 5, Columbus, Gagner 15 (Atkinson, Werenski), 17:38 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-8-8_27. Ottawa 11-9-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 5-2-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, C.Anderson 18-8-1 (27-25).

A_17,516 (19,153). T_2:31.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Pierre Racicot.

The Associated Press

