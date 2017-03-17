Sports Listen

Blue Jays 7, Phillies 5

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 4:16 pm < a min read
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Pllar cf 4 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 2 1 0
J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 Vlentin 2b 2 0 0 0
R.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 Kndrick lf 3 1 1 3
A.Alfrd ph 1 0 0 0 Coghlan pr 0 0 0 0
Tlwtzki ss 1 0 1 1 M.Frnco dh 4 0 1 1
J.Berti pr 2 1 0 0 Sunders rf 3 0 0 0
Morales 1b 4 1 1 0 Goeddel pr 1 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 1 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp c 2 0 0 0
Stlmcch c 2 1 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0
Grterol c 2 0 1 0 B.Stssi 1b 4 0 1 0
Carrera lf 2 2 1 1 F.Glvis ss 3 0 0 0
Ccliani rf 4 1 2 5 Flrimon ss 1 0 0 0
D.Brney 3b 3 0 1 0 Altherr cf 4 1 2 1
J.Elmre ph 0 0 0 0 H.Gomez 3b 3 1 0 0
R.Goins 2b 2 1 1 0
Jo.Diaz ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 33 5 6 5
Toronto 001 150 000—7
Philadelphia 003 020 000—5

E_Saltalamacchia (3), Goins (1), Kendrick (1). DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 5. 3B_Ceciliani (1). HR_Ceciliani (1), Kendrick (1), Altherr (2). SB_Elmore (1). CS_Palacios (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada 3 2-3 1 3 2 2 2
Schultz W, 1-1 2-3 3 2 1 0 1
Loup H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Oberholtzer H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Dermody S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola L, 0-1 4 2-3 4 4 4 4 4
Lively 2 1-3 4 3 3 1 2
Windle 1 0 0 0 1 1
Venditte 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Lively (Saltalamacchia).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

T_3:01. A_11,173

