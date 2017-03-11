Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jay's House expected…

Blue Jay’s House expected to be released from hospital

By MARK DIDTLER
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 10:01 am < a min read
Share

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House is expected to be released from the hospital a day after he was in the head with a line drive during a spring training game.

Manager John Gibbons said “everything looks good” before Saturday’s game against Philadelphia.

House was taken off the field in an ambulance Friday. He was struck by a line drive in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers and taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Test results were normal and he was held overnight for observation.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

House said on Twitter he is “going to make a full recovery” and “things are looking good.” He called this the “scariest” moment of his career.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jay's House expected…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.