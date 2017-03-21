Sports Listen

Blues-Avalanche Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 11:44 pm < a min read
St. Louis 0 1 3—4
Colorado 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Colorado, Mitchell 3 (Soderberg, Comeau), 5:32.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Berglund 20 (Perron, Sanford), 16:50.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Paajarvi 6 (Sanford, Barbashev), 5:05. 4, St. Louis, Schwartz 15 (Tarasenko), 8:44. 5, Colorado, Barberio 2 (Mitchell, Barrie), 14:50. 6, St. Louis, Berglund 21 (Brodziak, Perron), 19:12.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-8-12_29. Colorado 11-10-7_28.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 28-19-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Colorado, Pickard 13-25-2 (28-25).

A_11,687 (18,007). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Jonny Murray.

Topics:
All News Sports News
