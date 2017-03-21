Sports Listen

Blues break tie in 3rd period, beat Avalanche 4-2

March 21, 2017
DENVER (AP) — Magnus Paajarvi and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period to send the St. Louis Blues past the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Patrik Berglund had two goals, including an empty-netter to seal it for the Blues. They tied idle Nashville for third place in the Central Division with 83 points, and St. Louis holds the tiebreaker by virtue of more regulation and overtime wins.

The Blues have won eight of 11 overall and 14 of their last 20 road games.

Jake Allen finished with 26 saves for St. Louis, which played most of the game without center Paul Stastny after he was hit on the foot by a shot in the first period.

John Mitchell had a goal and an assist, Mark Barberio also scored and Calvin Pickard made 25 saves for Colorado, which has lost three straight.

