Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blues-Ducks Sums

Blues-Ducks Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 12:55 am < a min read
Share
St. Louis 0 0 1—1
Anaheim 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 30 (Getzlaf), 5:42. Penalties_Schwartz, STL, (hooking), 0:46; Ritchie, ANA, (boarding), 10:27.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Getzlaf 14 (Cogliano), 6:37 (sh). Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (cross checking), 2:02; Eaves, ANA, (tripping), 5:16; Parayko, STL, (delay of game), 16:45.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Barbashev 3 (Paajarvi), 10:08. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (cross checking), 1:55; Lindholm, ANA, (kneeing), 6:15; Bortuzzo, STL, (high sticking), 19:58.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-7-10_27. Anaheim 6-8-8_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 26-19-3 (22 shots-20 saves). Anaheim, Bernier 14-7-2 (27-26).

A_14,760 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Michel Cormier.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blues-Ducks Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.