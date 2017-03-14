Sports Listen

Blues-Kings Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 12:56 am < a min read
St. Louis 0 1 2—3
Los Angeles 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Parayko, STL, (hooking), 1:07.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 14 (Steen), 13:37. Penalties_Gaborik, LA, (tripping), 0:52; Stastny, STL, (tripping), 14:40.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Paajarvi 5 (Pietrangelo, Berglund), 1:10 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Brown 11 (Doughty, Toffoli), 17:05. 4, St. Louis, Steen 14 (Pietrangelo), 19:53. Penalties_Carter, LA, (holding), 0:46; Gaborik, LA, (high sticking), 6:13; Pietrangelo, STL, (delay of game), 10:15; Doughty, LA, (delay of game), 12:49.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-9-10_26. Los Angeles 8-21-10_39.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 26-18-3 (39 shots-38 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 4-1-1 (25-23).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Bevan Mills.

