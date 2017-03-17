Blues-Sharks Sum

|St. Louis
|1
|1
|2—4
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, St. Louis, Upshall 8, 16:40. 2, San Jose, Vlasic 5 (Demelo, Couture), 17:45.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Sanford 3 (Barbashev, Bouwmeester), 5:49.
Third Period_4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 33 (Pietrangelo, Steen), 8:34 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 34 (Parayko, Schwartz), 18:10.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-9-16_36. San Jose 6-5-9_20.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 11-8-2 (20 shots-19 saves). San Jose, Dell 10-4-1 (35-32).
A_17,402 (17,562). T_2:28.
Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Michel Cormier.