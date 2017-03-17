Sports Listen

Blues-Sharks Sums

By master
March 17, 2017
St. Louis 1 1 2—4
San Jose 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, St. Louis, Upshall 8, 16:40. 2, San Jose, Vlasic 5 (Demelo, Couture), 17:45. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Sanford 3 (Barbashev, Bouwmeester), 5:49. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (interference), 9:34; Haley, SJ, Major (fighting), 15:30; Reaves, STL, Major (fighting), 15:30; Sanford, STL, (hooking), 18:49.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 33 (Pietrangelo, Steen), 8:34 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 34 (Parayko, Schwartz), 18:10. Penalties_Demelo, SJ, (tripping), 8:22.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-9-16_36. San Jose 6-5-9_20.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 1; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Hutton 11-8-2 (20 shots-19 saves). San Jose, Dell 10-4-1 (35-32).

A_17,402 (17,562). T_2:28.

Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Michel Cormier.

